I'm Not A Mum, But I Follow All The Mummy Bloggers

Am I a bit creepy? Maybe, but it's not like I sought the mums out, or at least not at the beginning! The reason I'm following most of these women is because they started out as fashion bloggers and industry mainstays. As the years went by, they entered that next stage of life, popped out a kid, and boom, now they're a "mummy" blogger — who happen to wear Prada slides and consider a Loewe Puzzle bag a diaper bag. These mums put their lives out on the 'gram, and why would they stop just because they had children? We're all just growing up together.