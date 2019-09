I'm Not A Mum, But I Follow All The Mummy Bloggers

I'm not looking for sustainable stroller recommendations, healthy snack options, or tiny leather moccasins for my kids. In fact, I don't have any kids. And yet, I follow an abundance of mummy bloggers on Instagram. Some people get annoyed by photos of their friends' and acquaintances' children on Instagram and Facebook, meanwhile I text my best friend on a regular basis about Eva Chen's cute videos of unswaddling her baby Tao each morning, and marvel at how big James Kicinski-McCoy's daughter Birdie is getting. We don't personally know these people and yet we can discuss how long someone's hair has gotten and reminisce about when they were just babies with no hair at all. (We've been following a lot of them since then.)