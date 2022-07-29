Snapback culture refers to the celebration of a new parent who is able to quickly reshape their body into what it looked like prior to having a baby, someone who is able to astonishingly regain their youthful beauty, slimmer figure, and sex appeal in months. The snapback moms never had any obstacles on their postpartum journey and were all seemingly lucky to have gone through their body healing with their abs and their mental health intact, or so it appears. This isn’t my story, and it took unlearning snapback culture, which is perpetuated everywhere from the media to barrio conversations, for me to stop living for the expectations of everyone’s version of motherhood and beauty and create my own.