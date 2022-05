Turning yourself over to another person is one of the most extraordinary acts of surrender I've ever known. Still, this world makes it arduous to be a fat and disabled woman graceful in her own body. Dating while disabled is almost like an extreme sport. I not only have to deal with all the chaos of being attracted to men, but now I have to ask for more patience and compassion than ever before. I do not know cis straight men to have much of both. I must also note that although my physical disabilities are more prominent now, I have had other disabilities for most of my life. My bipolar disorder and chronic anemia caused by uterine polyps aren't usually subjects of small talk. Unless someone is becoming a fixture in my life, they typically don't hear about them. I am an expert at playing it cool while doing all kinds of mental gymnastics when dating. I've canceled dates last minute because I've been midway through a hypomanic episode or my polyps were hemorrhaging. I've played it off as being mysterious or incredibly busy instead of a human experiencing human things.