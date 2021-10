The Double Hurdle Of Consent For Disabled Canadians

"I was born with an eye condition called Leber's congenital amaurosis . I think there’s a lot you can do to accommodate visually impaired students when it comes to sex education. The educators need to be a bit more educated themselves when it comes to disabilities, how to communicate, and how to address certain things with specific disabilities and be open and to not only learn by themselves, but be able to teach that to children or youth with disabilities. For example, visually impaired students may not know when they’ve gotten their period because it's something that is visually seen. There are other hints and clues [when you first get your period], but if you're getting it for the first time it can be confusing.