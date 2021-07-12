One reason Culpo is so sure that normalizing talking about periods can make a difference in people’s health is because it happened for her. She admits that at first, she felt uncomfortable bringing up her period symptoms with her mother. “It wasn't that my mom didn't care, it was that she didn't grow up in an environment where [talking about periods] was accepted as normal. And that's not her fault,” Culpo says. Her older sister, however, helped the whole family become more comfortable talking about periods. “I have to give my older sister credit because I still remember when she screamed downstairs, ‘Somebody get me a tampon!’ in front of the whole house,” Culpo says. Eventually, she adds, her own periods became so painful that she had to talk about them — and the more she did, the more comfortable she became with having those conversations.