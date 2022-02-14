I Used to Crave a Fairytale Romance — Now I Realize Love Is All Around Me

My arrogance fooled me into thinking love can only exist in one way. I used to believe that If I wanted a partner, I would not get the privilege of dreaming. If I wanted to dream, I would not get to experience love. Fortunately, the women in my life have corrected me time and again. I have homegirls who have launched businesses and travel at leisure without a partner on the horizon; they are in love. Another friend refuses to marry her long-term boyfriend because she will not let him ruin her hard-earned credit score; she is in love. I know mothers that bring their children to poetry nights and get on stage with a baby on their hip and another between their skirts; that is absolutely love. Then, there are my girls that love being in love, and I love that for them. I recently promised a friend that I'd accompany her to Catholic Speed Dating event in support of finding her a spouse. I have finally understood that all relationships are valid. All hunger for connection is sacred and should be fed. Who am I to tell someone they do not want the right things?