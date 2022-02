I Used to Crave a Fairytale Romance — Now I Realize Love Is All Around Me

Through my sister and her children I have been able to feed a love I’ve hungered for many years: motherhood. My body has not been able to grant me that gift, and although I have been pregnant a few times in my life, none has gone past the first trimester . I think this is the first time I have articulated my desire for my own children. I've accepted that it's not for me. Even if it isn't mine anymore, I can still love that dream. I have learned to surrender to love, in all of its versions. I love my homegirls with every fiber of my being, and watching them pursue their own loves is beautiful. My niece and nephew are the loves of my life . They did not come from my womb. I will never know what it is to carry a baby to full term, push them out of my body, and then hold them, but I do know what it is to help raise a child. I watched them take their first steps, heard their first words, and introduced them to my favorite songs and cartoons. I know what it is to have them fall asleep on me or have had to sit in time out with them. I know this love. I was foolish to ever question my sister. This love is palpable, and it is mine.