I Never Felt Like My Virginity Belonged To Me—Until I Lost It

If my parents were the king and queen of the castle, my brothers were the knights who fought to protect my purity. When I was in high school, my brothers kept all the boys from the neighborhood away from me by threatening to jump them if they even attempted to talk to me. It got to the point where I wasn't allowed to have guys as friends. If I did, I was immediately made aware of the repercussions, which always felt a bit excessive. “Sasha, te vamos a mandar a la República Dominicana,” my parents would warn. DR was cool, but sometimes my family there would run out of electricity or I’d catch my grandmother just staring at the wall for hours. I could picture myself dying, if not from the heat then definitely from the boredom. So I stayed away from the boys.