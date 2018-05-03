Iyanla know she be WILDIN'! ???— amber j. phillips (@AmberJPhillips) April 13, 2018
"Since you so grown, read the last text you sent to your grandma..."
(I wld have personally said and performed my lyrics with pride!! Especially when she got to Tubman!)
P.S. Why did she say the 1st grade version of Park's Boycott. ?? pic.twitter.com/kmCsRTBZ6F
Iyanla: I want you to come over here and read those lyrics to Harriet Tubman. Go ‘head.— Wiyanla Vanzant (@MrDubC) April 13, 2018
Beyoncé: He popped all my buttons and he ripped my blouse...
Iyanla: Go on.
Beyoncé: ...he Monica Lewinsky’d all on my gown.
Iyanla: You know who didn’t have clothes to waste!? HARRIET!! pic.twitter.com/N6n9gLYLj8
Iyanla: “Read those lyrics. Read to the ancestors!”— Boo Boo the Fool (@juneyeti) April 13, 2018
SZA: “Cause maybushdiaoofkahduak... all the stars are kosher.”
Iyanla: “AGAIN!!”
SZA: *sighs* “Cause maybushdiaoofkahduak... all the stars are kosher!”
Iyanla: “Yeah meanwhile Harriet just wants to follow the NORTH STAR!!!” pic.twitter.com/OoXyeT3zp3