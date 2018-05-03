Unmoved by the threat of a thrown drink or pulled weave, Vanzant is willing to subject her guests to public embarrassment to get a reaction out of viewers. And it works every time. Watching Fix My Life does not appeal to our, the viewers, innate sense that things could be better in our own lives. Vanzant taps into that market with her speaking engagements and workshops. But Fix My Life offers viewers something entirely different. They get to join Vanzant in the role of fixer. The allure of the show is getting to play judge and juror over the problems in someone else’s life. Reality stars put their dirty laundry on display for us to build up an opinion on how much it stinks. Then Vanzant lets us release the build-up of those opinions by bearing witness to her putting them in their place.