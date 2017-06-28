Fun fact: I have personally known not one, but two people who have been guests on Maury and The Jerry Springer Show. One of them was my ex-boyfriend from high school — who always had a flair for the dramatic — who went on Springer just to try it out. The other was a neighborhood friend who wanted to take advantage of Maury’s free paternity services. He was not the father, but did his own amount of performing for the cameras. Truth be told, daytime talk shows were the average Joe’s one shot at fame before reality television became the booming industry it is today. Memorable guests are often invited back to the show and/or other guests mimic their storylines and antics. We are a culture that is obsessed with getting an exclusive glimpse into the “real” lives of other people. Does it get any realer than baby daddy drama?