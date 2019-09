Right now, though, Michele is gearing up for Mint Swim’s big Labor Day sale, where she’s hoping everything will sell out so she can “get back to the drawing board and start creating again.” She's also working on the brand's plans for 2018, when she says she's taking Mint Swim to the next-level with what she calls a “hangout” — a space that’s open daily for events, creative meetings, and the occasional pop-up, obviously. Oh, and she has a major fashion show in the works, too. No rest for the weary, as they say, but if it amounts to things like a Vogue Brasil feature, which Michele calls "a career highlight," well, then it's all worth it.