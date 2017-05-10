The Real Housewives of Atlanta just wrapped up its ninth season, becoming the pinnacle of Black reality television. Led by the franchise’s executive producer, Andy Cohen, the show has tapped into a perfect blend of Black culture, glamorous lifestyles, and drama that can be stretched out over an infinite amount of seasons. A major plot twist at the end of this season was so controversial that fans are calling for Phaedra Parks to be kicked off of the show.
Parks is among one of the most memorable cast members, given her knack for sneakily stirring the pot. In a reality where shadiness reigns, however, this makes her a star. And the controversy about her most recent faux pas might end up making her even more of an asset to the show.
There are have been plenty of women of color to cause drama on our television screens before and after Phaedra. Many of them inspire good memories as well as bad ones when see them pop up on our social media feeds. They’ve been 'meme'd and 'gif’d into oblivion, proving that we can all relate to a little bit of petty.
Check out this roundup of some of the most controversial women of color in reality television.