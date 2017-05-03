A Bravo Show For Each & Every One Of Your Moods

There is the real world, and then there is the world of Bravo reality TV. While The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills technically is set on planet Earth, the cast members’ actions and dialogue aren’t of the quotidian realm. Everything we see has been churned, tweaked, and refined through an assembly line of producers and editors. And, unsurprisingly, the final product is totally addictive.
Bravo's lineup is so jam-packed, it's likely there's a new episode of at least one series every day of the week. So of course there are enough shows to satisfy each of your kaleidoscopic moods. You don't need to scream into a pillow or jump for joy to express your range of emotions. Instead, make pilgrimage to the epicenter of reality TV.
On Bravo, different clans of niche communities get a stage to be their most extreme, dramatic selves. Whether they are cruising a yacht in the Caribbean in Below Deck or making the New Jersey gala rounds in RHONJ, you’re sure to see tables flipped, tears shed, and tumultuous relationships ridden out to their bitter ends.
There's a show for every mood. Have fun, and remember: The next season's just around the corner.
