Netflix has a few advantages on its side. It will offer TV producers straight-to-series orders, meaning they won't have to go through the tedious process of first producing a pilot and waiting for review, approval, and input from executives before getting a full series order. They're also able to be more flexible in their negotiations and funding allocation. Sources tell THR that cable tier (lower quality) series will run $400,000 to $550,000 an episode and network tier series (higher quality) will run $1,000,000 and over.