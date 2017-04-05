The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season Seven finale aired Tuesday, but there's still plenty of drama ahead for our favorite Real Housewives crew. The three-part reunion special has yet to air, and judging by the trailer, it looks like there's a lot of entertainment coming our way.
E! News has the exclusive on the first trailer for the reunion, and all of our favorite characters (and topics) make appearances. It looks like the RHOBH stars won't be shying away from discussing Eden Sassoon and Lisa Rinna's apparent propensity for adding pills to smoothies, according to E! News. (Lisa Rinna started that one, suggesting she likes adding Xanax smoothies.) Other topics the reality stars will discuss include the legendary Pantygate incident, when Erika Jayne apparently went to a gathering at Kyle Richards' house without underwear on.
Advertisement
If the trailer is any indication, a lot of "flat-out lies" will be told during the reunion special. And it looks like Erika believes the others take pleasure in "humiliating" her, based on the accusations lobbed in the trailer.
There's also some ganging up on Dorit Kemsley. In the trailer, she tells Lisa Rinna that she has a big mouth — to which Lisa replies, "so do you." Lisa also gives Dorit the "close your mouth" hand gesture for good measure. And later in the trailer, Lisa Vanderpump suggests that Dorit is longwinded, saying to Andy Cohen, "Well, Dorit does go on...," a phrase that elicits cheers from the rest of the women.
Of course, that's far from the only tension in the trailer. It looks like Kyle and Lisa Vanderpump have beef to attend to, as do Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson. And Erika doesn't hold back from calling Paul "PK" Kemsley an "ass" — though, given the Pantygate fiasco, that might be fair.
It's not all cattiness, though — the reunion will also address Vanderpump's son Max's quest to find his birth parents. There's so much to unpack here, it's no wonder the reunion will be in three parts. Check out the trailer below.
Advertisement