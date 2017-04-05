There's also some ganging up on Dorit Kemsley. In the trailer, she tells Lisa Rinna that she has a big mouth — to which Lisa replies, "so do you." Lisa also gives Dorit the "close your mouth" hand gesture for good measure. And later in the trailer, Lisa Vanderpump suggests that Dorit is longwinded, saying to Andy Cohen, "Well, Dorit does go on...," a phrase that elicits cheers from the rest of the women.