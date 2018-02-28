Even Oprah Gets Questions About How To Spell Her Name At Starbucks

Naturally, everyone in the room was in disbelief over Oprah's story, and so were we because Oprah is possibly the most famous woman in the world. Not to mention her entire empire is based around her first name. But, we also feel for Oprah's barista. It's possible she was trying to treat Oprah like everyone else. Maybe she panicked when she saw Oprah walk in the door and went into autopilot mode while trying to have an interaction with one of the world's most inspiring women.