Even Oprah Gets Questions About How To Spell Her Name At Starbucks

In a recent interview with E! News, Oprah Winfrey revealed something truly shocking. She explained that, despite her incredible fame, she flew under the radar on a recent trip to Starbucks. She even got the regular customer treatment of the barista asking how to spell her name. If Oprah can’t get her name spelled right on a Starbucks cup, there is no hope for the rest of us.
During the E! News interview with A Wrinkle In Time stars Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, and Oprah, the very famous women were asked which mundane daily tasks like pumping gas and paying bills they still perform themselves rather than delegating them to their assistants. The subject of Starbucks runs was raised and both Witherspoon and Winfrey said they still pick up their own coffees from time to time. Then, Oprah offered this anecdote: "I just went two days ago and the woman said 'name?' and I said 'Oprah' and she said 'how do you spell that?'"
Naturally, everyone in the room was in disbelief over Oprah's story, and so were we because Oprah is possibly the most famous woman in the world. Not to mention her entire empire is based around her first name. But, we also feel for Oprah's barista. It's possible she was trying to treat Oprah like everyone else. Maybe she panicked when she saw Oprah walk in the door and went into autopilot mode while trying to have an interaction with one of the world's most inspiring women.
In 2014, Oprah Winfrey partnered with Starbucks to create her very own signature drink called the Teavana Oprah Chai. The Oprah Chai was discontinued, but it produced a few beverage spinoffs like the Oprah Cinnamon Chai Crème Frappuccino and the Teavana Oprah Chai Herbal Blend Brewed Tea. Here's to hoping Oprah's recent Starbucks encounter will lead to another collaboration.
One year ago I partnered with @Starbucks to create #TeavanaOprahChai and together we’re giving back to youth education. We’ve already raised $5 million dollars! Celebrating this incredible milestone with some of the girls from Girls, Inc. April 9-11 from 2-5p, buy one Teavana Oprah Cinnamon Chai and get one free to share with someone you love. We'll make a donation for both. #ChaiForChange
