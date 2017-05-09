You've gained a following from your personal life, and it hasn't always been great. What has it been like to keep working and moving forward through all of the negative press? What does it mean to be in a moment where it's finally about your work now?

"For years — which is unfortunate and fortunate — my life has been so exposed and I didn't have much privacy. And even to this day I still have moments where it's like that. I feel so blessed and so grateful to be part of this production. For me it's a huge moment because this is my biggest project. And hopefully this will open up more doors for me. These girls are seasoned. They've done this. Carrie’s won Emmys [She's referring Carrie Preston]. Niecy's won Emmys. They've done all kinds of stuff. For me this is my first big break. I can't worry about all that extra stuff because at the end of the day that's not going to pay my bills. I have to be focused on this. I have to make sure that when I'm on set, this is where my mind is. I can't be worried about 'Oh god! what are they saying on Instagram?' or, 'The Shade Room done posted this.' For me it is very important to drain all that negativity out and just focus on what's important, because to me this is life changing."