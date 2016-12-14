Every two weeks, without fail, I am in the nail salon to get my tips spruced up. Because it’s not as chatty as, say, a Black hair salon, the nail shop is strangely therapeutic for me. In the hour or so that I’m not able to use my hands, I get to take a break from social media, catch up on podcasts, or just zone out and meditate. It’s one of my happy places for sure. And Rashida Jones is trying to ruin it for me — in the best way.
Jones is producing a new dramedy called Claws that was just picked up by TNT according to The Hollywood Reporter. THR notes that Claws is “a midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness that follows the rise of five diverse and treacherous Floridian manicurists in the traditionally male world of organized crime. The series will showcase that there's a lot more going on at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County salon than silk wraps and pedicures.”
The cast for Claws is being led by the hilarious and underrated Niecy Nash, who plays Desna Simms, owner of the salon. Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, and Harold Perrineau are among the series' co-stars. Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran is also getting another acting break as one of the show's regulars.
It doesn't seem like I would ever be able to relax in Desna's salon, but I would still love to get a fresh set from one of the badasses who work there.
The first 10 episodes of Claws will debut on TNT sometime in 2017.
