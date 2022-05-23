The women with physical disabilities in my life have never disappointed me. I have an aunt who has been using a walking aid for years. Tia Marina is a no-nonsense badass woman; no one dares test her. She migrated to Los Angeles when I was a tiny baby and helped Mami raise my sisters and me. I was in middle school when she returned to El Salvador to care for my elderly grandmother. My teenage years were spent travelling to our village and to her care. She would play love songs for me in the bedroom we shared, hid me from relatives I didn't like, and cussed out anyone that tried calling me fat. I have always been in awe of her and her power. I was honoured to be able to buy her a wheelchair with one of my royalties checks. I called it her throne on wheels. To me, Marina Palacios de Quijada is a giant. Why can't I be one, too?