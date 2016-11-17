In a Today Show interview yesterday, Chrissy Teigen opened up about something many celebrities know, but don't admit. Post-pregnancy, a lot of women feel the pressure to lose their pregnancy weight fast, often comparing themselves to stars who are back on the red carpet in a matter of weeks. But Teigen points out that those celebs have unfair advantages over the average woman: money and access.
“Anyone in the public eye, we have all the help we could ever need to be able to shed everything,” she said on the show. “We have nutritionists, we have dietitians, we have trainers, we have our own schedules, we have nannies. We have people who make it possible for us to get back into shape."
Teigen added that while that's all fine and well for famous people, it's an unrealistic standard for all women to hold themselves to. "Nobody should feel like that's normal, or like that's realistic.” Kudos to Teigen for keeping it real, especially in a society where we are constantly comparing ourselves to celebrities. The reality? Losing weight period — but especially after having a baby — is difficult, and having an entire team of professionals to help you makes things a heck of a lot easier. So while that's great for Hollywood's elite, we regular women are entitled to just do our best — on our own timelines, and no one else's.
