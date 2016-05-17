The Problem With Mommy Blogs

Of course, it’s also true that people say this same negative mumbo jumbo about college, about owning a house, and about getting married. Having a good relationship with a parent can be work. Friendships take effort. So does going to work every day. Life, whether you add kids to it or not, is a lot of hard fucking work. Would you rather sit there and eat bonbons?



Okay, you probably would sometimes.



So yes, I know there are downsides to everything. And people say having a kid is worth it all. But that makes me wonder: Where’s the good stuff? The worth-it stuff?



Let’s hear about that, moms. Let’s hear about the hugs and the “Mommy, I love you”s. Tell me about the love you feel. I know that some women share their joy, but it seems like a drop in the bucket compared to the sea of negativity I find online. And I want to know that having a baby is the best and biggest experience anyone can ever have. I want to hear more about why moms are glad they had babies.



Because even with all this scary “information,” for some strange reason, I still choose yes. I choose yes even though you moms tell me those horrifying tales. I want to see Addy's and Anton’s first steps. I want to feel the unconditional love I rarely hear about, but feel a hint of when I hold my puppy in my arms like an infant. I want to dress my kids up and show my love when they cry. I want to learn about the world and become a more loving, patient person.



I know you’re busy. I know things are hard. And I know you have a lot of people asking a lot of you. But wannabe moms need this from you, too: Talk about the positive things, and share your good stories. And hopefully, someday, I will too.



