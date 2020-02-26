Nothing Compares To Paris Fashion Week Street Style

We did it, we made it to Paris Fashion Week. After a month of dashing from show to show and city to city, the main event has finally arrived. On the runways this month, we saw dramatized Rococo-inspired gowns and Western Saloon silhouettes, hundreds of variations on fringe and gothic details — all of which were quickly translated onto the streets of their respective cities.
In New York, Fashion Week attendees were loyal to local designers,and paired them with lug-soled boots or loafers and extra tiny bags. In London, showgoers attempted to ward off Storm Dennis by embracing bright hues and exuberant accessories, from electric blue scrunchies to fuzzy bucket hats. And then there was Milan… the hidden gem of fashion month street style. During a particularly warm and sunny week in the Italian fashion capital, street stylers wore a uniform of Bottega Veneta sandals, micro mini hems, and margarine yellow.
But that’s all behind us now, because Paris will always be best-in-show. In the week ahead, we’ll see Virginie Viard’s first fall collection for Chanel, Jonathan Anderson’s second show of the month via Loewe, and Hedi Slimane’s sophomore fall collection since taking over (and removing l'accent aigu from) Celine last February. And if history has any say in the matter, the happenings outside will be just as eventful.
Ahead, check out the best street style coming out of Paris Fashion Week.