Eternity, Grief & Vampires: Tali Lennox’s Latest Art Show Reaches New Depths

Tali Lennox opens the door to her studio wearing a soft, paint-splattered Playboy t-shirt and small silk shorts. She towers over me, even though I am in platforms and she is in slippers. Under normal circumstances, she says, she would put on a slip dress before an interview, but she hasn’t had time to get ready: with an art show opening on Friday, she’s busy putting the finishing touches on a set of paintings. A former model, Lennox has made a name for herself in the art world as a self-taught savant known for vibrant work that makes bold commentary on modern life. This weekend, her latest show, “The Ballad of Linda Leven,” will open at Meredith Rosen Gallery. And it's deeply personal.