Dior’s Latest Feminist Uniform Is Cool, But Who’s Buying It?

It remains to be seen whether the connection between Dior’s styling and feminist messaging will become more than just slogans. Can a luxury brand ever be truly feminist? I’m not sure. By definition, luxury is inaccessible, a fact that makes it inherently at odds with feminism’s core value of equality for all people, full stop. And then there’s the fact that despite the clear climate change reference, there was no information about the brand’s plan to become more sustainable. If the show’s point was to call out patriarchy, its choice to exclusively cast young, thin, normatively beautiful models was a tacit endorsement of the patriarchy’s oppressive ideas of what ideal women should be. Promoting consent is better than not doing so, but what would be even better is if the women modeling the clothes — who, we have to assume, are supposed to embody the messages that hung above them — were of different ages and body types. Surely plus-sized women and older women deserve consent and clitoral orgasms, too.