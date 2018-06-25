Long Ponytails Of All Textures Ruled The BET Awards Red Carpet

Sorry, Oscars — but the BET Awards are one of our favorite carpets of the year. It's not every show that you get to see Michael B. Jordan and BlocBoy JB under the same roof, you know? And you damn sure won't see Anita Baker and Nicki Minaj brush shoulders anywhere else, either. (Okay, that one didn't happen yet, but it could.)
The BET Awards also double as a living, breathing testament to the multifaceted nature of Black beauty. Take the ponytail, for instance. Attendees like Chloe Bailey and Janelle Monáe gave the most basic hairstyle in history a fresh new makeover, thanks to wire accessories and a whole lot of bundles (respectively). Ahead, see some of the most glorious textured takes on the style, ahead.