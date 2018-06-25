The Best Natural & Protective Styles At The 2018 BET Awards

There's a reason why you'll see the BET Awards referred to as a family reunion of sorts: It's the one awards show where the brown and Black faces that star in our favorite movies and music videos come together for a glorious night of celebrating us being us. Aside from the funny tweets and backstage drama, you also get to see celebrities and other notables who look like your own aunties, cousins, and sorority sisters.
The point is, while the red-carpet beauty looks — like Logan Browning's faux locs and Amandla Stenberg's rainbow braid — are still worth saving and pinning, they're attainable at the same time. Ahead, see the natural textures and protective styles that popped up on the red carpet, and that we'll be copying all summer.