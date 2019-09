Jones told People that this hosting gig is “a full-circle moment of coming home where [she] started.” Before it was giving Tyrese the space to spew his misogynistic opinions on women and trying to scam Gabrielle Union out of money for Being Mary Jane, BET was the television hub for Black culture that we all loved in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Comedy was, and is still, is a huge part of that culture. To meet that demand, BET created a little show called ComicView. The stand-up comedy show helped the careers of Black comedians like D. L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, and Jones herself. Reflecting on this moment in her career, she said, “I went out in the world and did what I needed to do and now I can come home to my people and say, ‘Yo! Look what I did!'”