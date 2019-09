All The BET Awards Red Carpet Looks We Can't Get Over

When award season graces us with its presence, we can’t help but flock towards our televisions to take stock of every red carpet we can get access to. While the nominations and winners play a key role in the success of an award show, we have our own category of winners. Obviously, we’re talking about the red carpet. The hours of prep that go into red carpet appearances don’t go unnoticed. From the couture gowns (good and bad), to the many whispers of who will show up ( and with who ), to the “Did they really just ask that?” interview moments, the pre-show almost wins out as the main event in our hearts.