The Couples That Lit Up The 2018 BET Awards Red Carpet

If you're a celebrity, an event like the BET Awards is the ultimate date night. All of the industry's most talented Black artists are rolling up in style with the best people by their sides. Together, these power couples are dominating the carpet the same way some of them will dominate the stage later tonight in the performances and presentations that are yet to come.
Before then, however, it's all about those photo opps, and the stars in attendance tonight aren't letting them go to waste. Of course, we're always happy to see people like DJ Khaled, Michael B. Jordan, and Tyra Banks grace a red carpet. It's even better, however, when our favorite celebs double up to give us an additional serving of #CoupleGoals.
We're in for a big night of music, TV, and film accolades, and these photos are already getting us raring to go. Before we settle in the for the show, let's get acquainted. From romantic partners to BFFs and everything in between, these were the cutest couples at the 2018 BET Awards.