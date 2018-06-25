Instead of singling out one specific influencer to give the award to, this year the BET Awards will honor six people. None of them are celebrities, but they have definitely left their mark on our culture over the past year. Instead of ‘recipient of the Humanitarian award,’ these five people are being heralded as Humanitarian Heroes for their acts of bravery, resilience, and resistance. The 2018 heroes are James Shawn Jr., Anthony Borges, Mamoudou Gassama, Naomi Wadler (who is also, disappointingly, the only female honoree in the group), Justin Blackman, and Shaun King.