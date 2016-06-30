Stacey Dash Is Not Happy With Jesse Williams' BET Speech

Dash alleges that Williams' comments on white people making money off the work and talent of Black people are hypocritical, writing, " You’ve just seen the perfect example of a HOLLYWOOD plantation slave! Sorry, Mr Williams. But the fact that you were standing on that stage at THOSE awards tells people you really don’t know what your talking about. Just spewing hate and anger. Because you my man are just like everyone else hustling to get money. But your cognitive dissidents [sic] has you getting it from THAT BYSTANDER whom YOU DON'T NEED. Yes. BLACK ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION is WHITE OWNED."

