The 2016 Oscar nominations have been widely criticized for their lack of diversity since they were announced last week. All 20 nominees in the acting categories are white for the second year in a row, which inspired the resurrection of the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag.
Stacey Dash, who starred in Clueless and is now a Fox News contributor, had an interesting response to the Academy's nominations and the actors who've proposed boycotting the ceremony.
In a Fox & Friends segment Wednesday morning, Dash said that the boycott, supported by Jada Pinkett Smith and Spike Lee, is "ludicrous." Instead, Dash proposed that the answer to the all-white Oscar acting nominations is to get rid of BET and Black History Month.
"Either we want to have segregation or integration. If we don't want segregation, then we need to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards and the Image Awards, where you're only awarded if you're black," Dash said. "If it were the other way around, we would be up in arms. It's a double standard."
Many Twitter users were quick to react to Dash's statements, noting that institutionalized racism isn't exactly a "double standard." BET, for its part, had the perfect response to Dash's statements — the network tweeted a screenshot of Dash starring on the network's show The Game. Dash has at least one supporter, though — Donald Trump said on the same Fox & Friends broadcast that Dash made an "amazing" point about BET.
Refinery29 has reached out to Dash's reps for comment and will update this story when we obtain a response.
🤔 Soooooo @REALStaceyDash can we get our check back... or nah?
#Remember
#YouWereOnTheGame
#AndWeDontMeanTheRapper pic.twitter.com/2vWq03J0c9— BET (@BET) January 20, 2016
