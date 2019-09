Jada Pinkett Smith and Spike Lee are boycotting the 2016 Academy Awards due to the lack of diversity among the nominees.In a viral Facebook video, the Magic Mike XXL actress explained why she’s displeased that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences didn’t nominate any actors of color in major categories.“Today is Martin Luther King’s birthday, and I can’t help but ask the question: Is it time that people of color recognize how much power and influence we have amassed that we no longer need to ask to be invited anywhere?” she wrote. “I ask the question: Have we come to a new time and place where we recognize that we can no longer beg for the love, acknowledge, or respect of any group?”Lee, who earned an honorary Oscar in November 2015, also evoked the memory of King in an Instagram post: “How Is It Possible For The 2nd Consecutive Year All 20 Contenders Under The Actor Category Are White? And Let's Not Even Get Into The Other Branches. 40 White Actors In 2 Years And No Flava At All. We Can't Act?! WTF!!”Both Pinkett Smith and Lee sent their best wishes to Oscars host Chris Rock. (On Friday, Rock tweeted that the ceremony was the "White BET Awards.")John Singleton, however, does not share his colleagues' point of view. The filmmaker, who became the first African-American Best Director nominee for 1991's Boyz n the Hood, downplayed the Academy's failure to be more inclusive.“There’s only so many slots, though,” he said in an interview with Variety . “There are a couple of movies that may have [warranted attention] but…it’s all subjective. It’s almost like the lottery.…The demographics of America and this business are changing. The Academy’s going to evolve. So I’m not really worried about it.”Singleton did, however, say that the N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton should have earned Best Picture and acting nods. Produced by Ice Cube and Dr. Dre, the movie only received a Best Original Screenplay nomination (for two white writers). But Ice Cube also seemed to take the long view when considering the Academy's choices.“I’m not pissed. You know, I’m not surprised,” he said on The Wendy Williams Show. “It’s the Oscars; they do what they do. The people loved the movie, the people supported the movie…No. 1 at the box office, over $200 million worldwide. I can’t be mad, you know.”