All The BET Awards Red Carpet Looks We Can't Get Over

When award season graces us with its presence, we can’t help but flock towards our televisions to take stock of every red carpet we can get access to. While the nominations and winners play a key role in the success of an award show, we have our own category of winners. Obviously, we’re talking about the red carpet. The hours of prep that go into red carpet appearances don’t go unnoticed. From the couture gowns (good and bad), to the many whispers of who will show up (and with who), to the “Did they really just ask that?” interview moments, the pre-show almost wins out as the main event in our hearts.
While we’re suckers for the glitz and glamour of the big award shows (i.e., the Oscars and the Golden Globes), there’s an undeniably exciting edge when it comes to the style choices we often see grace the BET Awards red carpet. And with Cardi B and Rihanna winning in the nominations department and a line-up of performances by Nicki Minaj and Janelle Monae, we’re pretty confident tonight’s red carpet won’t disappoint.
Fingers crossed that the pregnant Cardi B will actually show (and, in a dream world, dawn a matching get-up with Offset). The BET Awards is one of the only award shows where the same cycle of designers and stylists aren’t dressing everyone. Instead, this red carpet in particular celebrates and encourages diversity — from the designers to the stylists to the attendees.