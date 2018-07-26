Beyoncé Just Showed Us How To Do Vacation Hair Right

When you work hard, you better be playing harder... and we're pretty sure that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are overdue for a break. After all, the parents of three just wrapped the European leg of their On The Run II tour, which in itself is a huge accomplishment, but let's not forget that they dropped an entire album in the midst of skipping around the continent. But now, they rest.
Before kicking off their North American leg, Beyoncé shared a series of vacation photos that displayed her amazing fashion sense. She even treated us to a rare photo of the twins. But don't let all of that distract you from her hair, because even when the queen is off, she always remains effortlessly on point. See her best chill 'dos, ahead.