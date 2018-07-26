Beyoncé Shares Rare Photo Of Sir & Rumi On Vacation

In the midst of her massive On The Run II tour, Beyoncé took the time out of her day to do yet another service for the American people: She shared a photo of herself with her young twins, Sir and Rumi. On her website (Beyoncé.com), she posted a pic of Sir, Rumi, and herself atop a yacht. In the photo, she has a twin on each leg. One twin (maybe Sir, but we can't say for sure) wears bright orange board shorts.
With this photo also come a few wonderful snapshots of Blue Ivy — in one, Beyoncé sits on a pillow with her eyes closed, maybe meditating, while Blue Ivy looks on. In another, Blue sits cross-legged with her eyes closed, also maybe meditating. The process of learning mediation, Blue Ivy-style. (For the uninitiated, you have to scroll all the way down on the Beyoncé.com homepage to find these photos.)
The photo of the twins is one of very few glimpses Beyoncé has given us in the year since they were born. Beyoncé postponed her 2017 Coachella performance thanks to her pregnancy. In July 2017, she shared the first photo of the then-one-month-old babies in a now-iconic Instagram. Now, they're on the On the Run II tour — official tour babies, asserting their celebrity status.
Beyoncé & the twins, Sir & Rumi Carter. pic.twitter.com/8fbGJCcQ3j— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) July 26, 2018
