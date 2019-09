Beyoncé's Magical Braid Is Back — & Fans Are Going APES**T

Not sure if you're aware, but we're currently knee-deep in Beyoncé season. She's got new music , new choreography , and is reportedly on the cover of Anna Wintour's last September issue of Vogue . And to top it all off, the braid is back. No, no, silly — we're not just talking about a trendy DNA-shaped plait , or a lowly three-strand creation. The look is better described as, "The braid that has its own hair-ography," according to her hairstylist, Neal Farinah . I mean, just watch it move: