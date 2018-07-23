DNA Braids Are Taking Over Instagram & They're Perfect For Festival Season

DNA braids ? I wanted to try something new ?‍♀️ How fun are these?!!! | Used @kenraprofessional platinum silkening gloss to smooth out hair before braiding ? . . @evahairofficial #behindthechair #btcpics #modernsalon #modernsalon100 #americansalon #maneaddicts #braids #hairstyle #braidstyles #beyondtheponytail #fckinghair #allaboutdahair #cosmopolitan #allure #hotonbeauty #hotforbeauty #hairgoals #hairinspo #hairofinstagram #stylistssupportingstylists #hairbrained #samvilla #saloncentric #ittakesapro

A post shared by ALEXANDRA WILSON (@alexandralee1016) on Jul 6, 2018 at 11:53am PDT