The Coolest Rainbow Hair Looks At Coachella

Coachella will never not be the place to try the daring trends that give you pause in your real life — and this year was no exception. Walking the fields every day, we saw no fewer than 10 pairs of ass-less chaps, Beyoncé's makeup artist told us he loves the boldness of the glitter highlighter look worn all over the grounds, and every time we turned around there was another modern take on rainbow hair. It's safe to say that the urge to experiment is in the water here.
From pastel washes (thank Lucy Hale) to technicolor wigs, there were countless ways to sport colourful hair on display this first weekend. It was clear that some planned their looks far in advance — standouts included bright pops woven into box braids and light pink and purple allover colour — but the most popular look was a misting of spray color... and we know why.
Sephora, for the second year in a row, set up a free beauty tent that attracted attendees with its makeup bars and blasting AC. Numerous girls walked out of the tent with a whisper of colour in their hair throughout the weekend, which makes sense, because Hush, a brand that makes dope colour sprays that feel soft, not chalky, was set up inside. The brand's Prism Airbrush Spray comes in seven colours, like purple, pink, and blue, and gives any texture a subtle hit of colour, which meant that even those who didn't think ahead could get in on the colourful action.
Click ahead for a look at some of our favourite colourful hairstyles spotted over the weekend.