Story from Beauty

10 Tiny Tweaks That Will Upgrade Your Lazy Ponytail

Erika Stalder
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
This time of year, it’s hard not to be on an Ariana Grande level of ponytail loyalty. And why shouldn’t we be? To start, it’s hot AF outside and a ponytail offers a two-second solution to getting our hair off our sweaty necks. With longer days and later nights, we’d rather take the extra 20 minutes of sleep and a ponytail than perfectly blown out waves, thank you very much.
But the classic go-to style for post-workout brunch, time-starved mornings, and sweltering afternoons doesn’t have to signal defeat. Hollywood stylists are serving up ponytails with a little something unexpected, making the look feel more deliberate and event-ready than ever. See how an extra twist, accessory, or tease can take an average pony to new heights. Get ready to make everyone’s favorite lazy-girl style look anything but, ahead.
Advertisement
1 of 10
Photo: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images.
Stylist Rod Ortega nailed a classic-meets-cool pony on Amal Clooney by pumping the roots with volume, then pulling out face-framing layers in a deep side part.
Related Stories
All The Details On Serena Williams' Rad Ponytail
Riverdale Officially Has Ponytail Drama
10 Weave Ponytails That Don't Require A Flat Iron
2 of 10

A post shared by Mara Roszak (@mararoszak) on

Stylist Mara Roszak turned Emma Stone's Met Gala ponytail into a chic faux lob. After styling loose, old-Hollywood S-waves, gather your hair into a low pony that rests on one shoulder. Pull the hair gently out of the elastic to emphasis the “S” shape.
Advertisement
3 of 10
Photo: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images.
Turn a classic ponytail into a statement look by using a large barrette to clip the ends to the back of the head, like stylist Adir Abergel did here for Reese Witherspoon.
4 of 10

A post shared by Larry Sims (@larryjarahsims) on

Stylist Larry Sims gave Gabrielle Union equal parts volume and control with a sleek center part and low ponytail wrapped to reveal her gorgeous curls.
5 of 10
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
For those who can’t decide between a braid or a ponytail, stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew offers this hybrid solution: Braid hair to just above the nape of the neck, then tie it into a ponytail. Let the braids on the sides hang loose to up the cool factor.
6 of 10

A post shared by Adir Abergel (@hairbyadir) on

A standard pony gets new life, thanks to a few inches of hair wrapping that’s pinned close to the scalp, as seen in this look by Abergel.
7 of 10

Sabrina ? | #scottkinghair #sabrinacarpenter

A post shared by Scott King (@scottkinghair) on

Say hello to our new inspo for wavy post workout, pre-brunch hair. Our gameplan: Create a similar look to what stylist Scott King did for Sabrina Carpenter by drawing an easy center part and teasing the roots at the crown of the head before gathering a mid-rise ponytail and pulling out a few pieces to frame the face.
Advertisement
8 of 10
Take a tightly-pulled pony one step further by adding a twist to the tail, like stylist Ursula Stephen did for Jourdan Dunn.
9 of 10
To give a sky-high pony extra height, ditch miniscule elastics for a wide-set accessory, like stylist Gregory Russell did in this look for Chloe Grace Moretz. (May we suggest a scrunchie?)
10 of 10
If you're running late for work and don't want to spend time sculpting an extraordinary 'tail, a chic scarf will do the trick. Rosibel Arugeta wrapped this bone-straight pony with a silky, floral scarf that instantly upgrades the lazy-day style to runway worthy.
Advertisement