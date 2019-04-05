10 Tiny Tweaks That Will Upgrade Your Lazy Ponytail

This time of year, it’s hard not to be on an Ariana Grande level of ponytail loyalty. And why shouldn’t we be? To start, it’s hot AF outside and a ponytail offers a two-second solution to getting our hair off our sweaty necks. With longer days and later nights, we’d rather take the extra 20 minutes of sleep and a ponytail than perfectly blown out waves, thank you very much.
But the classic go-to style for post-workout brunch, time-starved mornings, and sweltering afternoons doesn’t have to signal defeat. Hollywood stylists are serving up ponytails with a little something unexpected, making the look feel more deliberate and event-ready than ever. See how an extra twist, accessory, or tease can take an average pony to new heights. Get ready to make everyone’s favorite lazy-girl style look anything but, ahead.
Stylist Rod Ortega nailed a classic-meets-cool pony on Amal Clooney by pumping the roots with volume, then pulling out face-framing layers in a deep side part.
Turn a classic ponytail into a statement look by using a large barrette to clip the ends to the back of the head, like stylist Adir Abergel did here for Reese Witherspoon.
For those who can’t decide between a braid or a ponytail, stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew offers this hybrid solution: Braid hair to just above the nape of the neck, then tie it into a ponytail. Let the braids on the sides hang loose to up the cool factor.
