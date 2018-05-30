Story from Beauty

9 Tiny Tweaks That Will Upgrade Your Lazy Ponytail

Erika Stalder
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
This time of year, it’s hard not to be on an Ariana Grande level of ponytail loyalty. And why shouldn’t we be? To start, it’s hot AF outside and a ponytail offers a two-second solution to getting our hair off our sweaty necks. With longer days and later nights, we’d rather take the extra 20 minutes of sleep and a ponytail than perfectly blown out waves, thank you very much.
But the classic go-to style for post-workout brunch, time-starved mornings, and sweltering afternoons doesn’t have to signal defeat. Hollywood stylists are serving up ponytails with a little something unexpected, making the look feel more deliberate and event-ready than ever. See how an extra twist, accessory, or tease can take an average pony to new heights. Get ready to make everyone’s favourite lazy-girl style look anything but, ahead.

