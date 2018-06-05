High Ponytails Met High Fashion At The CFDA Awards

Aside from basket bags, fashion's second favorite accessory has to be the ponytail, hands down. Think about it: Aside from the style keeping your hair off your face, it's also the best option for showing off your clothes and accessories. And when you've got a fire outfit for the biggest night in fashion, there's no need to get overly fussy with whatever's going on above the neck.
However, with all due respect to the folks who attended the 2018 Council of Fashion Designers Awards — all of our attention was on the hair. Stars like Lupita Nyong'o and Joan Smalls took their high ponytails above and beyond by adding waist-length extensions or braided bases to complement their one-of-a-kind designs. They're well worth the headache, in our opinion. See the best looks, ahead.