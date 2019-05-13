Millie Bobby Brown Now Has Long, Ombré Hair — & You Won't Recognize Her

When a celebrity steps out with a new haircut — be it a French-girl bob, shoulder-skimming chop, or bangs — we're typically inspired to schedule a salon appointment, pronto. Other times, an A-lister's new look gives us the opposite impulse: to instead grow our hair as long as humanly possible, or invest in extensions. That's exactly what happened when we saw Millie Bobby Brown at the Godzilla premiere in Beijing yesterday.
The 15-year-old Stranger Things star showed up to the international red carpet event wearing a romantic Valentino gown, monochromatic pink makeup, and a dramatic new hairstyle: a long, very-blonde, ombré ponytail.
Advertisement
The new look came courtesy of an all-star glam team, including celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel and makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan. The pink blush draping and glossy mauve lipstick made for a major beauty moment, but it was Brown's Rapunzel-length, honey-blonde high ponytail, softly curled at the ends, that made the young starlet almost unrecognizable from the back.
Of course, we know that Brown's adorable brunette bob didn't grow down to her waist overnight, which tells us that the elegant ponytail spilling down her back was the result of Abergel's perfectly-styled extensions.
Regardless of the permanency of Brown's princess hair (because it will likely be back to her signature chin-length tousled bob tomorrow), we love seeing the young actress experimenting with a different style — even if just for one magical night, while wearing Valentino.
Advertisement