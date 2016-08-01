After years of that same ponytail, Ariana Grande has made a major hair change.
Grande teased a change to her look on Instagram, but she's not looking to give too much away. Instead, she was playing coy about the cut, posting a very dark selfie that had her winking at the camera.
But even in the darkness, it was clear to see that Grande got herself some very serious bangs — a fringe that would make Brigitte Bardot proud.
Grande teased a change to her look on Instagram, but she's not looking to give too much away. Instead, she was playing coy about the cut, posting a very dark selfie that had her winking at the camera.
But even in the darkness, it was clear to see that Grande got herself some very serious bangs — a fringe that would make Brigitte Bardot proud.
Even though Grande's first look at her new hair was quite mysterious, she didn't keep fans waiting too long before letting them see another shot of her new look. Well, sort of.
This photo, which her covering most of her face with her phone, didn't give too much away, either. She still had that pony, but just like her phone, her hair was also covering her face.
Advertisement
Grande's change, while minor, is major for the star, who has been very open about her hair damage after years of dyeing it red for her role on Nickelodeon's Victorious and Sam & Cat. Grande even tweeted in 2014 after she was criticized for her signature look: "I'll change up my style when I'm ready to, enjoying the last of my retro phase."
Grande is clearly feeling comfortable enough to start letting her hair down — at least some of it.
Advertisement