Every Product That Touched Noah Centineo Before He Got In That Bed

Makeup artist and groomer Emily Wetzel tells Refinery29 that yes, he's as naturally beautiful as you imagine. "He’s just, like, a dream boy," Wetzel laughs. But this isn't the first beautiful person Wetzel has worked with alongside Bahbah. She's been collaborating with the artist for several years now on her Insta-popular series. "[Bahbah's work] is so beautiful in this undone, '90s sort of way, and less is so much more for her work. But she is very specific about the hair and makeup for her projects," Wetzel tells us. "That's a big part of the conversation before we do a project together, right down to how a curl lays on the face."