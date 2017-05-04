The #1 Selling Moisturizer At Sephora Is Like A Swig Of Water For Your Skin

You didn't need to spend every June on the rides at Splash Mountain or chase your siblings around with a Super Soaker (just me?) to understand that water in the summer meant 'fun.' In fact, unless you suffer from a debilitating case of aquaphobia — in which case, we are very, very sorry — then chances are some of your favorite warm weather memories involve pools, beaches, or lakes. Moisturizer, on the other hand, is about as exciting to think about as brushing your teeth, and sometimes feels like just as much of a chore.
But what if you could combine the two — H2O and face cream, that is — to make moisturizer fun again? If you're wondering what in the hell kind of measures that would take, it appears as though the smarties at Tatcha have figured it all out with its newest oil-free hydrator: The Water Cream.
We know, we know: What could possibly be so exciting about a face lotion? Well, not only is it practically weightless — seriously, when I tried it, I almost forgot it was on — but it's also like splashing water onto your face. That's because the formula has a unique delivery system that bursts when it comes in contact with your skin, releasing a cooling sensation and a pool of anti-aging ingredients.
Plus, this bad boy has kept my skin from breaking out after running to the subway more times than I can count. (You can credit the Japanese wild rose and lily for its oil-balancing properties.) People are obviously noticing it works, too: The brand can barely keep the cream stocked on Sephora's shelves since it launched last month, and it just topped the charts as the store's #1 selling moisturizer. Which, as every beauty fan knows, is a big freaking deal.
If you need any more convincing, allow us to leave you with this nugget of wisdom from the wise Zoolander: "Moisture is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of beauty." See?
