They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and if the most-followed person in the world on Instagram has been accused of copying your work, you must be doing something right. This is the position in which artist and influencer Sarah Bahbah currently finds herself. The 26-year-old, who herself boasts more than 550k followers, recently received over 2,000 notifications from people alerting her to Selena Gomez's new video, which they claimed looked startlingly like her work.