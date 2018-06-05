This summer's hottest club is: Crimes. Crimes of all kinds. Whether it's stealing jewelry at the Met Gala a la Ocean's 8, grifting hundreds of thousands of dollars like Anna Delvey, or stealing and blowing up a car in Selena Gomez's new music video for "Back To You," we can't get enough of women on the run. However, it's not just the police Gomez is running from in the video — it's also her own feelings.
The moment the single dropped, it was pretty obvious that the lyrics were about on-again, off-again flame Justin Bieber. The plot of the video only adds to it, as we watch Gomez make the same tempting but ill-fated choice over and over again. It's the perfect metaphor for that relationship you can't quite quit, and has the added bonus of being a lot of fun to watch.
Advertisement
The video starts with Gomez and her love interest at a party, whom she approaches and asks to steal a car. The two jet off on their adventure, only for Gomez to have second thoughts and burn the car to the ground so she doesn't end up in jail. By the end of the video, they've returned to the party, when Gomez walks back up to her love interest.
"Do you want to steal a car?" she asks.
"Sure," he replies. And it starts all over again.
So perhaps what she's trying to say is that every time she goes back to Bieber, she realizes it's a mistake, only to want to be with him again after she leaves. Or maybe, this is just a fun music video about nothing in particular that plays on the current cultural attraction to stories of deception and drama. Both options are worth watching. Check it out below!
Advertisement