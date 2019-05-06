Lady Gaga's 10 Campiest Fashion Looks Ahead Of The Met Gala

Lady Gaga is the ultimate style chameleon. She’s worn virtually everything from a telephone headpiece to dishwasher gloves to that infamous meat dress. Reinvention is the cornerstone of Gaga’s career, and her ever-evolving style has made her a red carpet favorite for more than a decade. It’s fitting, then, that the pop star is among the list of co-chairs for the 2019 Met Gala, alongside Harry Styles, Serena Williams, and Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele.
This year’s theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” which aims to explore the history and development of the camp aesthetic within the fashion world. Susan Sontag’s 1964 seminal essay, “Notes on Camp,” explains that camp is, essentially, being “serious about the frivolous, frivolous about the serious.” And if anybody understands how to translate that philosophy into their wardrobe, it’s Gaga. Her sartorial choices through the years have been just about as camp as you can get. As she prepares to embrace her new role as Met Gala co-chair, take a walk down memory lane and revisit some of Gaga’s campiest looks to date.