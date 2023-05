The Met Gala , fashion’s most popular event was held last night in New York at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the theme was an ode and celebration to the late Karl Lagerfeld . The event, coined Karl Lagerfeld: The Line of Beauty sparked controversy since Lagerfeld was known to stand firm in his outdated and harmful beliefs on size inclusivity , the LGBTQ community , and the #MeToo movement . Lagerfeld was a problematic figure whose legacy must be held accountable, and yet, he was a central figure in fashion and through his work as the creative director of Chanel, his timeless designs and creative innovation are undeniably a part of fashion history. It was incredible to see so many big, Black, and/ or queer celebrities interpret the theme in their own unique ways and even though Lagerfeld would have probably disapproved of the diversity on display, they celebrated their impact on fashion — including Chanel’s legacy (Black women have been rocking Chanel expertly for decades). Black celebs were celebrated for the very things Lagerfeld hated, and that — instead of honoring a problematic figure with archaic views – should be the legacy of last night’s Met Gala.