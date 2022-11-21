These Vintage Shops Cater To Plus-Size Shoppers. Will The Resale Market Catch Up?

This is where partnerships like The RealReal’s recent venture with 11 Honoré come into play. According to Sciacca, one of the biggest issues that The RealReal has faced in expanding its sizing is the lack of size inclusivity in luxury fashion at all, which is why they’ve focused on partnering with brands that cater to plus-size customers, like 11 Honoré, in order to “put more pieces into the secondhand market.” And the demand is real: Sciacca says that as the site has expanded its range, pieces above an XL are the fastest selling with a 33% uptick on those sizes in the past year. So much so, that when the partnership with 11 Honoré went live, The RealReal’s team noticed most of the pieces were put on hold as soon as they were made available.